Rolls-Royce Establishes Regional Defense Headquarters in Canberra

Rolls-Royce is expanding its partnership with Marand Precision Engineering into a new export venture, supplying naval gas turbine propulsion packages to the Type 26 Global Combat Ship program.

Alongside this, Rolls-Royce has opened a new regional defense headquarters in Canberra, Australia, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to supporting the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Following a competitive international tender, Rolls-Royce selected Marand to build three additional gas turbine acoustic enclosures and corresponding ship interface systems for the Type 26 program. Marand will manufacture and assemble the enclosures at its Melbourne facility and supply them to Rolls-Royce.

The enclosure provides mechanical support, noise suppression, controls, air intake, exhaust outlet, ventilation and auxiliary supplies needed to ensure optimal performance of the MT30 gas turbine.

The new deal builds on an existing contract under which Marand supplies the same systems for the Commonwealth of Australia’s Hunter-class frigate program, and the completed propulsion packages are delivered to the shipbuilder, BAE Systems Australia. Rolls-Royce supplies the MT30 gas turbines under both contracts, while mtu power generation solutions also support the Hunter-class program as part of Rolls-Royce’s broader naval power and propulsion portfolio.



