Rosmorport Icebreaker Support in Russia

The FSUE “Rosmorport” icebreaker fleet provides continual navigation in several freezing Russian seaports.



The icebreakers of the Arkhangelsk Branch, including the Captain Yevdokimov, the Captain Kosolapov and the Captain Chadaev, provide support for vessels in the seaport of Arkhangelsk.



The icebreakers have provided support for 53 vessels since November 26, 2019. The icebreakers – the Tor and the Moskva provided support for 56 vessels in the seaport of Sabetta near the Utrenniy terminal.



Since November 26 under control of the linear icebreakers – the Captain Demidov and the Captain Moshkin, the port’s towboat the Kama icebreaker of the Azov Basin Branch support has been provided for 274 vessels in the seaports of Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don and Azov.



Since the beginning of the year the Magadan icebreaker has provided icebreaker support in the same seaport. Based on the icebreaker captain’s recommendations support has been provided for 15 vessels by the optimal route.



The Captain Khlebnikov icebreaker has to provide support for vessels in the water area and on the approaches toward the seaport of Vanino where it moved from the seaport of Vladivostok January 12.



Due to the weather conditions the restrictions on the ice navigation mode have not been imposed on in the Baltic Sea Basin. The period of icebreaker support has been announced in the seaports of Astrakhan and Olya since January 17, 2020. The icebreaker fleet of the enterprise is in commission.