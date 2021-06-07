Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Royal Bodewes Launches Latest Newbuild for Scotline

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 7, 2021

(Photo: Royal Bodewes)

(Photo: Royal Bodewes)

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes on Friday launched and christened the latest newbuild in a series for U.K.-based shipping company Scotline.

The 90-meter, 4,800 DWAT Scot Isles is Scotline's fourth vessel from Royal Bodewes in recent years, and a sister to the box-shaped singledeckers Scot Carrier, Scot Explorer and Scot Ranger, with Ice Class 1A and enclosed bridge.

The British-flagged vessels are classed by Lloyd's Register and are ice class 1FB FS (Finnish and Swedish), mainly used for transporting timber from the Baltics. They are powered by MAK engines and each have a beam of 15.20 meter and a maximum sailing draft of 5.68 meters.

Delivery is scheduled for late July, Scotline said.

Scotline said a 2001-built vessel previously named Scot Isles was renamed Scot Bay in early 2021 to make way for the newbuild.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Winning the Next Event

Inside the Red-Hot Offshore Wind Market
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News