Royal Bodewes Launches Latest Newbuild for Scotline

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes on Friday launched and christened the latest newbuild in a series for U.K.-based shipping company Scotline.

The 90-meter, 4,800 DWAT Scot Isles is Scotline's fourth vessel from Royal Bodewes in recent years, and a sister to the box-shaped singledeckers Scot Carrier, Scot Explorer and Scot Ranger, with Ice Class 1A and enclosed bridge.

The British-flagged vessels are classed by Lloyd's Register and are ice class 1FB FS (Finnish and Swedish), mainly used for transporting timber from the Baltics. They are powered by MAK engines and each have a beam of 15.20 meter and a maximum sailing draft of 5.68 meters.

Delivery is scheduled for late July, Scotline said.

Scotline said a 2001-built vessel previously named Scot Isles was renamed Scot Bay in early 2021 to make way for the newbuild.