Royal Caribbean Taps Greensea IQ for Robotic Hull Cleaning

Cruise giant Royal Caribbean has awarded a contract to marine technology company Greensea IQ to provide robotic hull cleaning services for two of the world's largest cruise ships.

Greensea IQ's EverClean Service leverages state-of-the-art underwater robotics technology to offer automated hull cleanings in port, reducing the need for costly, time-consuming manual cleanings. The service reduces biofouling and improves vessel efficiency while minimizing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2010-built Allure of the Seas will be the first ship with a non-copper-based coating to be cleaned at Port Canaveral, Fla., marking a significant milestone for both Greensea IQ and the port.

The 2016-built Harmony of the Seas will undergo regular cleanings in Galveston, Texas, providing RCCL insights into the efficacy of the EverClean service in challenging environments, including poor visibility and accelerated bio-growth patterns.

Alex Kern, Greensea IQ’s director of sales - RaaS, said, “These ships are at an optimal point in their dry dock cycles to begin proactive cleaning. Our contract with RCCL underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that enhance vessel efficiency and sustainability.”

The 225,282 GT Allure of the Seas was constructed by STX Europe at the Perno shipyard in Turku, Finland, and the 226,963 GT Harmony of the Seas was built by STX France at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Each of the Oasis Class vessels previously held the title of the world's largest cruise ship at their entry into service.