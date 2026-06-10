Royal Caribbean Welcomes Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has officially welcomed Legend of the Seas. After nearly two years of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, the third Icon Class ship is now ready to make its July 2026 European debut.

To mark the milestone, more than 1,200 crew members and partners came together for a legendary ceremony led by Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm.

The delivery is part of the company’s long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku, securing the Group’s access to shipbuilding capacity through 2036, including the order of Icon 5 to be delivered in 2028, as well as the sixth and seventh Icon Class ships in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

Soon, Legend will journey from Turku to Cadiz, Spain, where Royal Caribbean will add finishing touches before vacationers set sail on 7-night Western Mediterranean adventures from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, this summer. In November, the ship will arrive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to deliver 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations with every adventure visiting Royal Caribbean's top-rated Perfect Day CocoCay.

Legend will introduce the most dining at sea with 28 options. New experiences include Hollywoodland Supper Club, a multi-course elevated dinner inspired by old Hollywood; Royal Railway – Legend Station, a five-course immersive train dining journey through the Silk Routes; and AquaDome Market, an all-inclusive food hall with five concepts, along with a new juice and smoothie bar for wellness-focused guests.

Entertainment will span stage, air, water and ice, with productions designed for families, couples and multigenerational groups. Vacationers can experience Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas, alongside deck-defying performances during the AquaTheater’s “Shockwave” and ice-skating spectacles at Absolute Zero’s show, “Fusion”.

Families can enjoy seven pools and dedicated water experiences for all ages, including Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea; Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay in the Surfside family neighborhood; and adults-only spots at The Hideaway and Swim & Tonic swim-up bar.

Adventurers looking for thrills can take on Crown’s Edge – part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean. More adrenaline-pumping activities include mini golf at a new Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, Category 6 waterpark, the FlowRider surf simulator and more.

Signature Icon Class favorites on Legend include the Royal Promenade’s floor-to-ceiling ocean views and the Pearl – the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture – and the open-air Central Park, lined with more than 30,500 real plants, restaurants, live music, and convenient pick-up windows for sushi, champagne, sparkling wine and more.

Legend will be the vacation company’s fourth ship powered by LNG and includes waste heat recovery and shore power connection.

As Legend advances Royal Caribbean Group’s journey toward introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035, the vacation brand is also set to deliver their fifth ship powered by LNG with Hero of the Seas, the fourth Icon Class vacation set to debut in 2027.



