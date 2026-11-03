At Euronaval 2026, RTsys Group announced the sale of several SEMA training targets to two Canadian defense agencies: Defense Research and Development Canada (DRDC) and the Naval Engineering Test Establishment (NETE). This marks a new international milestone for its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution.

Developed by RTsys Underwater Technologies, a subsidiary of the group, SEMA is a recoverable acoustic target designed to train naval forces in anti-submarine warfare (ASW). It simulates the presence of a submarine, trains operators in its detection and tracking, and enables torpedo-firing exercises without deploying an actual submarine. The solution is notably compatible with modern sonars and the latest-generation torpedoes.

Unveiled at Euronaval 2026, the third-generation target, SEMA MK-Ill, marks a new technological milestone. In particular, it incorporates the ability to simulate a submarine's magnetic signature, in addition to its acoustic signature. Equipped with an Iridium satellite link and now recoverable by helicopter winch, it expands training capabilities, particularly for missions conducted from helicopters. New software also facilitates mission planning and monitoring.

As a supplier to several NATO navies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, RTsys Group is continuing to expand its presence in the submarine defense market.

The group will be exhibiting at Euronaval 2026, November 3-6 at Paris Nord Villepinte (Hall 6, Booth F99), where it will also showcase two other new products: SONADIVE MK-II and SONABLOW.