Russia Begins Diesel Exports to Saudi Arabia

Russia began diesel exports to Saudi Arabia in February as it seeks to contend with an EU embargo on Russian supplies, traders said and Refinitiv data shows.

A full EU embargo on Russian oil products started on Feb. 5, prompting Russian exporters to reroute tanker shipments to Africa and Asia as well as performing ship-to-ship (STS) loadings.

At least three cargoes carrying 190,000 tonnes of diesel loaded in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk in February are now heading to Saudi Arabia, Refinitiv data shows.

Tanker Srini, with 66,000 tonnes of Russian diesel, is discharging in the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah while the Apanemo and Zarya are destined for Ras Tanura, the data shows.

Saudi Arabia, which itself exports huge volumes of oil products, could re-export Russian diesel to other destinations after some refining, traders said.





