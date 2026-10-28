Russia Issues First Grain Export Permits From Sea of Azov Since July

Russian authorities have issued permits for vessels carrying grain for export to leave the Sea of Azov for the first time since July 10, when they closed maritime traffic in the area due to Ukrainian drone attacks, seven industry sources told Reuters.

The sources said permits to pass through the Kerch Strait, which links the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, would be issued for a period through November 15. Two of the sources said the vessels would be accompanied through the Black Sea by a Russian naval convoy.

"The Harbour Master has instructed to start outward clearance procedures for vessels that are fully ready," one industry source said.

The issuance of permits suggests that Russian officials consider the passage through the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea is currently relatively safe.

The development coincided with the start of a localized ceasefire to allow safe passage for humanitarian supplies to the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

US first lady Melania Trump, who mediated the ceasefire, said it had expanded into the whole of the Kherson region, an area of fierce fighting, which has access to the Sea of Azov. Both Russia and Ukraine said that the ceasefire is holding.

Russia and Ukraine have been attacking each other's ports and vessels in the Black Sea area since the new grain marketing season started in July, bringing the once booming Black Sea agriculture trade to a standstill.

Turkey, an importer of grain from Russia, led the effort to introduce a ceasefire and resume shipments in the Black Sea, but Russian officials have said they are not interested in a ceasefire deal that does not cover targets in other sectors.

(Reuters)