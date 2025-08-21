Russia Launches Missiles in Sea of Japan During Drills

Russia's Pacific Fleet launched cruise and anti-ship missiles during drills in the Sea of Japan that also involved aircraft and drones, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday.

"Kalibr and Uran missiles were fired by the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate in the Sea of Japan, and the sailors successfully hit their target," the ministry said.

"The manoeuvre was carried out by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as the fleet's naval aviation aircraft and drones," it said.

The defence ministry released footage of the frigate launching the missiles.

Reuters reported earlier this month that there is growing willingness in Japan to loosen its decades-old pledge not to produce, possess or host nuclear weapons in its territory – what is known as the "Three Non-Nuclear Principles."





(Reuters - Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

