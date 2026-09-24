Russia to Raise $2.35b for Arctic Icebreaker Construction

Russia plans to raise more than 200 billion roubles ($2.35 billion) from exporters to finance the construction of icebreakers for its Arctic sea route, according to a draft government decree published this week.

Russia is seeking additional sources to finance the development of transport infrastructure as it grapples with a budget deficit and rising war costs. Here are some details about the plan, which was drawn up by the Transport Ministry.

A shipbuilding fee of 20.07 roubles ($0.2363) per metric ton of cargo would be payable by 27 Russian companies operating Russian-flagged vessels and using them to export cargo through Russian ports. This is projected to raise over 200 billion roubles in the next 10 years.

The money would be used to build the fifth and sixth icebreakers in Russia's Project 22220, the Leningrad and Stalingrad, without resorting to budget funds.

Without the new vessels, the document says cargo volumes on the Northern Sea Route could decline, including from oil and gas projects operated by producers Novatek and Rosneft.

If the cargo fee was not imposed, the cost to clients of using Russian icebreakers would amount to 52 million roubles ($612,124) per day, more than 9 times more than the level deemed reasonable.

The Northern Sea Route, navigable in summer and autumn, links Russia's western ports to Asia via the Arctic, cutting shipping times by up to 10 days compared to the Suez Canal.

President Vladimir Putin has championed the project and said that cargo turnover via the route will double to 70 million metric tons annually by the end of this decade.

($1 = 84.9500 roubles)

(Reuters)