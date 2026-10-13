Russia says it Hit Vessels Delivering Military Cargo to Ukraine

Russian forces hit two ships delivering military and dual-use cargo to Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday, without mentioning any energy facilities following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday of an energy ceasefire.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Following are the targets in Ukraine which Russia struck overnight and during the day on Tuesday, according to Russian defence ministry:

In Kyiv and Kyiv region:

A workshop at the Pulp Mill Print facility, where the production of missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles had been organised.

The Darnytsia locomotive depot, which repairs and restores rolling stock used to transport military and dual-use cargo intended to supply Ukrainian military groupings.

During the day on Tuesday, a logistics warehouse was hit in Mykulychi in the Kyiv region which is used to store Ukrainian strike drones, was hit in the attack.

In the Mykolaiv region:

A Nova Poshta logistics centre in Ternivka, used to store dual-use cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces. A warehouse storing unmanned aerial vehicles in Meshkovo-Pohorelove.

In addition, two dry cargo vessels carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Mykolaiv were struck in the Bug estuary overnight and during the day.

(Reuters)