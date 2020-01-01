Russia to Strengthen Northern Sea Route

Russian state atomic energy agency Rosatom and compatriot private transportation and logistics company Delo Group will jointly develop international multi-modal shipments and transit shipments Asia-Europe-Asia via the Northern Sea Transit Corridor.



Rosatom is the authorized infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route and owner of the world-only nuclear icebreaker fleet.



Delo Group assets include six sea ports in the Baltic Sea, one sea port in the Azov-Black Sea region and one sea port in the Far East basin which are the key regions for foreign trade cargo flows.



The companies signed documents on JSC Atomenergoprom’s equity investments in Delo Group with an ownership interest of 30%.



For Rosatom the document was signed by Director of JSC Atomenergoprom Kirill Komarov; for Delo Group it was signed by President of Delo Group Sergey Shishkarev.



According to the signed documents, the parties made the decision to merge efforts to expand scale and geography of the logistics business.



The partners face ambitious challenges in the development of the global leader in international transportation and logistics business which is based on available competences and assets.



Kirill Komarov said that a platform for transportation of Rosatom’s cargo for NPPs being built abroad and a new Arctic container line can be created basing on logistics assets of Rosatom and assets of Delo Group