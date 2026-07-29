Russia Strikes Additional Vessels Transporting Weapons to Ukraine

Russian forces have struck two vessels carrying weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports near Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The ministry later said Russian forces had also hit a fuel storage facility in Odesa, two additional vessels in the port of Pivdennyi near Odesa, and another vessel northwest of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea.

It said, without providing evidence, that all the vessels were being used to transport military supplies to Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have both stepped up attacks in recent weeks on shipping in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, driving wheat prices higher.

(Reuters)