Russia Strikes Five Vessels in Ports Along Ukrainian Black Sea

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had struck three cargo vessels carrying supplies for the Ukrainian military and a tanker at the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi.

The ministry also said it had hit another cargo vessel in the nearby port of Odesa, as well as port infrastructure in Pivdennyi and Odesa and fuel storage facilities at the port of Chornomorsk.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.

(Reporting by Reuters)