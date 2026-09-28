Russia Strikes Kyiv Telecoms Infrastructure, Cargo Vessels Bound for Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces had struck fuel and telecommunications infrastructure in Kyiv, as well as several cargo vessels that it alleged were supplying the Ukrainian military.

The ministry said the Russian strikes hit three cargo vessels bound for Odesa and another cargo vessel in the port of Chornomorsk. A ship repair facility in the port of Izmail was also struck, it added.

The ministry said several data centres in Kyiv were hit in overnight and daytime attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's reports.

(Reuters)