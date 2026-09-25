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Friday, September 25, 2026

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Defense Facilities, Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 25, 2026

© Adobe Stock/appledesign

© Adobe Stock/appledesign

The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces had carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

The ministry said the strikes hit a drone assembly and storage site in the Kyiv region, logistics hubs in the Odesa region and port infrastructure in Reni on the Danube River.

It also said Russian forces struck a cargo ship carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa.

The ministry said later on Friday that its forces had struck another cargo vessel in the Odesa region that delivered military supplies to the port of Chornomorsk, a logistics centre used by Ukraine's military and security forces, and a data centre used for processing and transmission of intelligence data.

Reuters could not independently verify the statements.

(Reuters)

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