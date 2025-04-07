Russian Court Lifts Suspension on Transneft Oil Berth

A Russian court overturned on Monday a decision by a regulator to suspend the operation of an oil berth at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk controlled by Transneft, an industry source told Reuters.

Transneft said last week it had suspended mooring number 8 at Novorossiisk for 90 days after a snap inspection by a transport watchdog.

The Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) is one of Russia's largest export outlets and the closure of one mooring is unlikely to affect its operations significantly.

The source said the port was fined 200,000 roubles ($2,322) for unspecified irregularities. Transneft did not reply to a request for comment.

An industry source said last week that the berth is used to deal with small-scale vessels of up to 10,000 tons of oil products.

Last week, a Russian court ruled that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Black Sea export terminal facilities should not be suspended, in a similar motion in relation to two berths near Novorossiisk. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, backed by Western stakeholders, uses the berths to export its oil from Kazakhstan.

($1 = 86.1455 roubles)

(Reuters)