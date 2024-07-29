Russian Navy Starts Drills Involving Most of Its Fleet

The Russian navy started planned exercises involving most of its fleet as well as 20,000 personnel and 300 ships, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.

The drills are to test the navy's military command bodies of three fleets as well as the Caspian Flotilla, TASS news agency reported. Russia's Navy comprises of four fleets, the Caspian flotilla and several task forces.

The Northern Fleet in Russia's Arctic, the Pacific Fleet in the Pacific Ocean, the Baltic Fleet in the Baltic Sea as well as the Caspian Flotilla in the Caspian Sea will participate in the drills, TASS reported.

About 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, some 50 aircraft and more than 200 units of military and special equipment will be involved in the combat training, TASS reported.

Since launching an invasion on Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has conducted numerous military exercises on its own or with other countries, including China or South Africa.

In the past two months, Russia has also conducted a series of mobile nuclear missile launcher drills and tactical nuclear weapons deployment exercises. It has also increased military training with Belarus, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, conducting a series of comprehensive drills.





(Reuters - Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Michael Perry)

