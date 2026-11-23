Russian wheat export prices spiked last week following the trilateral summit of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in China's Shenzhen, analysts said.

Export prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content shipped from Vysotsk and Ust-Luga were at $246 a metric ton free on board for delivery in late December–early January by the end of last week, up $3 from the previous week, consultancy IKAR said

"It was a short-term surge in demand linked to the aftermath of the (trilateral) summit in China," said Dmitry Rylko, head of IKAR

As expected, the Trump–Putin–Xi meeting produced no progress on Ukraine, which was not mentioned in the joint statement, Andrei Sizov, head of the Sovecon, said

Ukraine carried out several strikes on the Kerch Bridge last week. One of its two arches collapsed, blocking the Kerch–Yenikale Canal, the only shipping route between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov

Reopening the canal will require clearing the debris, which is expected to take at least several weeks, Sizov said

Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would no longer consider a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea or on energy infrastructure following Ukraine's attacks on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, vowing a harsh response

Exports to the Baltic Sea are picking up pace. According to Russian Railways, ports in Russia's northwest have increased their transshipment capacity to 32 million metric tons from 8.6 million tons.

The river transit of grain for export has been supported by the possibility of extending the navigation season, particularly along the Volga-Baltic Waterway

IKAR estimated that wheat exports in November could fall to between 2.7 million tons and 2.9 million tons from 3.1 million tons in October. SovEcon maintains its export forecast for November at 2.7 million tons, down from 2.9 million tons in October

Rusagrotrans estimates wheat exports in November at between 2.9 million tons and 3.1 million metric tons, compared with 3.15 million tons a week earlier

Russia has nearly completed the 2026 grain harvest. More than 141 million tons have been harvested, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday