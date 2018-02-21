Marine Link
Russia's Baltic Urals Exports Seen Rising in March

February 21, 2018

© Nightman1965 / Adobe STock

Russia's Urals crude exports from the ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk are seen at 5.6 million tonnes in March compared to 5.0 million tonnes in the February plan, a preliminary loading schedule released on Wednesday showed

Exports of Urals and Siberian light crude oil from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk port are set at 2.3 million tonnes in March compared to 2.1 million tonnes in the February plan.


Reporting by Ludmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Maxim Rodionov

