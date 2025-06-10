RWE Inks O&M Deals with Clarkson Port Services for Nordseecluster OW Project

RWE Offshore Wind has awarded two long term agreements to Clarkson Port Services to support the operations and maintenance activities at its 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project.

The Dutch division of Clarkson Port Services will build a new warehouse facility in the port of Eemshaven.

The new building, approximately 1,700 square metres in size, will be located in the Beatrixhaven on the premises of Clarkson Port Services.

Construction of the new storage hall with adjoining office facilities is to start this summer, and it is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

RWE will take a long-term lease on the new facility to support the operations and maintenance of the Nordseecluster offshore wind project, which is currently under construction off the German coast.

Simultaneously, Clarkson Port Services signed an exclusive 10-year service agreement with RWE, to cover a wide variety of logistics and port services for RWE’s Nordseecluster project.

“This is a major milestone for our company and shows that our approach, expertise and know-how are seen as being of important added value. We are proud to be recognized as a trusted local partner of RWE and to be involved during the operational period of the Nordseecluster.

“We will support our client during the lifetime of the wind farms by building a brand-new warehouse facility as well as delivering our services when Nordseecluster starts generating power,” said Wim Schouwenaar, Managing Director, Clarkson Port Services, The Netherlands.

“Clarkson Port Services will provide us with a state-of-the-art warehouse, which will meet the needs of our Nordseecluster operations and maintenance team. With an overall capacity of around 1.6 GW, Nordseecluster is the largest wind project currently being built off the German coast. For its efficient operation we need storage space and excellent port logistics – both will be delivered by Clarkson Port Services,” added Derk Niklas Janssen, RWE operations manager for the Nordseecluster.

Nordseecluster is located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist. With a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, Nordseecluster will be able to generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 German homes.

Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases - at Nordseecluster A, all turbines will be connected to the grid by the beginning of 2027. Nordseecluster B is scheduled to start commercial operation from the beginning of 2029.

The Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).