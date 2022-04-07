SAAM Acquires Canadian Towage Firms

SAAM Towage Canada announced it has acquired Standard Towing Ltd. and Davies Tugboat Ltd. Both companies provide harbor, shipdocking and towage services on the West Coast of Canada.

“Through this acquisition we are adding three Canadian built tugboats to the fleet which are in excellent condition. In addition, SAAM Towage will expand our service area to Northern Vancouver Island. This strengthens our overall position in British Columbia,” said the President of SAAM Towage Canada, Sander Bikkers.

The assets being acquired are Numas Warrior and Renegade, which will both continue to serve in Port McNeill, as well as Point Valiant, which will serve in a long-term charter.

“At the same time, we are also very pleased to welcome the experienced crew of Standard Towing to SAAM Towage. Their experience and knowledge will enable us to continue to service our customers beyond expectations,” Bikkers said.