SAAM Presents Biodiversity Plan Focused on Marine Ecosystem Conservation

SAAM has presented its new Biodiversity Plan, updating the company’s Environmental Policy. This move formally integrates the conservation and sustainable use of ecosystem services into its operating model and strengthens the management of critical areas near its towage operations.

The process of developing this program identified issues relevant to operations—including underwater noise, emissions, biofouling and proximity to protected areas—and linked them to specific measures, such as noise certification for the electric fleet, annual inspections within a five-nautical-mile radius, evaluation of special coatings to prevent attachment of marine species and robotic hull cleaning. In addition, it includes training for teams to ensure that this commitment is integrated at all levels of the company.

One recent milestone in this area was the international “Underwater Radiated Noise” certification earned by the electric tugboat CDG, which operates in Canada. Awarded by Lloyd’s Register, the certification validates compliance with standards for reducing underwater radiated noise, demonstrating a lower acoustic impact and contributing to the protection of the marine ecosystem, particularly mammals found in coastal areas. This initiative will also be replicated in Chile for the electric tug Trapananda.