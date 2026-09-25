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Friday, September 25, 2026

SAAM Towage Adds Five New Tugs in 2026, More to Come

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 25, 2026

© SAAM Towage

© SAAM Towage

SAAM Towage continues to move forward with its fleet renewal plan, having added five new tugboats so far in 2026.

The new vessels were designed to meet the growing demands of the maritime and port industry, helping optimize efficiency, strengthen safety standards and reduce the environmental impact of operations.

This year, the tugs Guanay (Peru), Carancho (Chile), Kanan (Mexico), Hunabku (Guatemala) and Caribe (Colombia) have been added to the fleet. Equipped with engines certified under the IMO Tier II and Tier III international emissions standards, the vessels offer a bollard pull capacity of between 70 and 80 metric tons, as well as FF1-certified fire-fighting systems, which increase their versatility for medium- and high-complexity operations and emergencies. 

The fleet renewal process will continue over the coming months, adding new units.

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