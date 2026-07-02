SAAM Towage to Build Four Tugboats

SAAM Towage signed a contract with the Belov shipyard for the construction of four new tugboats. This project is part of the company's strategy for the ongoing updating of its fleet and reinforces its growth in that market, where it operates in 19 ports with more than 65 ships.

The new vessels will be azimuth tugs with a bollard pull of 70 metric tons. They are equipped with a FiFi 1 fire suppression system and were designed by Robert Allan, an international naval architecture firm.