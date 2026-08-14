SAAM Towage Receives Carbon Footprint Award in Panama

SAAM Towage received the "Carbon Footprint Reduction" award from Panama's Ministry of the Environment (Level 3) as part of the national "Reduce Your Corporate Carbon Footprint" program.

The award recognizes the company's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions during the 2024 and 2025 periods, certifying effective and measurable reductions in its towing operations in the country. Level 3 involves measuring emissions and identifying specific actions to mitigate them.

The "Reduce Your Corporate Carbon Footprint" program is led by the Ministry of the Environment with support from international organizations such as the UNDP and the IDB. It aims to measure, reduce and offset emissions from Panama's private sector to move toward carbon neutrality.