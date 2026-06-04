SAFEEN Drydocks Secures a $300m Vessel Construction Contracts

SAFEEN Drydocks, a shipbuilding, repair and maintenance company, has secured two major vessel construction contracts valued at USD$354 million (AED 1.3 Billion) in total, marking the largest awards secured by SAFEEN Drydocks to date and reinforcing the UAE’s growing position as a shipbuilding hub.

SAFEEN Drydocks is a joint venture between AD Ports Group and Premier Marine Engineering Services, operating within Noatum Maritime’s portfolio, as part of its broader offering of integrated maritime services.

The first project includes the design and fabrication of four 140-meter multipurpose vessels for AD Ports Group, representing one of the largest maritime vessel projects to be undertaken in the UAE. Supporting a range of cargo and logistics operations, each will have capacity for 105 passengers, up to 300 containers, including more than 100 reefer plugs, as well as high and heavy cargo, and up to 1000 cars and 100 trailers.

The second award relates to the construction of 18 specialised marine support units for Nigeria’s Oilbank Logistics Services Ltd, including tugboats and pilot boats of various sizes. These will support port operations and offshore logistics in Nigeria and represent one of the biggest international vessel programmes secured by SAFEEN Drydocks.

SAFEEN Drydocks has rapidly expanded its ability to deliver complex newbuild and repair programmes. Operating across facilities in the UAE and Spain, including its shipyard at Khalifa Port and the recently acquired Balenciaga Shipyard, the company combines multi-disciplinary engineering, modular construction methods, precision fabrication and a century of shipbuilding expertise.