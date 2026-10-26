Saildrone Selected for Baltic Sea Maritime Domain Mission with Swedish Armed Forces

Saildrone announced a year-long mission with the Swedish Armed Forces to deliver persistent maritime domain awareness across Sweden’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea.

Under the agreement, Saildrone will deploy and operate four Voyager unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for 360 days each, representing 1,440 contracted vehicle-days of continuous maritime security operations.

This deployment marks the first national deployment of Saildrone USVs under the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) framework that enables participating Nordic nations to rapidly procure Saildrone maritime domain awareness services. Additional national deployments under the framework will follow.

The 12-month commitment highlights a shift toward long-term operational capabilities, with the Swedish Armed Forces securing a full year of persistent maritime domain awareness to safeguard critical waters from the outset.

NORDEFCO is a cooperative organization that unites Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and other Northern European countries to streamline defense cooperation and field proven regional security solutions.

The Saildrone Voyager fleet will continuously patrol Sweden’s territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, delivering real-time maritime intelligence directly to the Swedish Armed Forces. Operating as a managed service, Saildrone maintains, deploys, and tasks the USVs, enabling Sweden to maintain persistent maritime domain awareness without deploying additional crewed ships.

Saildrone also recently registered four Saildrone Voyager USVs in Denmark to operate under the Danish national flag. The registration establishes a clear flag-state framework for Saildrone USVs operating internationally and supports the company operating alongside various European nations. Saildrone Europe will flag additional Saildrone USVs in the coming weeks.