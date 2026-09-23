Saipem Taps Subsea Cable Assets for $20M Cable Campaign

Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) has secured its first contract, a roughly $20 million award from Saipem Contracting Netherlands for cable transportation and handling work supporting a major offshore energy project in the Caspian region.

The scope covers engineering, equipment fabrication, installation and operation, demobilization and reinstatement, with SCA managing the campaign from equipment supply through to deployment.

SCA will provide five cable transport carousels, each with a capacity of 1,100 tonnes, along with associated cable-handling equipment.

The equipment will be mobilized on a cable transport vessel for cable load-out at JDR Cable Systems in the UK. The loaded carousels will then be transported to Southeastern Europe before being moved using self-propelled modular transporters onto smaller transport barges for onward mobilization to the Caspian region.

Manufacturing of the carousels and associated equipment is underway at SCA's Dubai facility, with shipment to Europe planned by the end of 2026.

“This multi-million-dollar contract with Saipem demonstrates the experience our team brings to complex cable transport and handling projects, based on our extensive track record created over recent years.

“The real value SCA brings isn’t just the equipment, but the specialized project management skills to oversee planning, logistics and execution from end-to-end across multiple geographies. That operational expertise, combined with our spooling and manufacturing capability, means we are ideally placed to deliver this project safely and on schedule,” said Sil de Rijke, SCA Chief Operating Officer.

SCA has previously delivered more than 50 carousels and related equipment worldwide.