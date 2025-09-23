Sallaum Lines Launches its First Dual-Fuel LNG PCTC

Sallaum Lines has launched its first LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) newbuilding, the Ocean Breeze, with a landmark ceremony in the port of Antwerp.

The Ocean Breeze has capacity for 7,500 CEU and is powered by dual-fuel LNG engines. The vessel delivers substantial reductions in CO2, NOx, and particulate emissions compared to conventional tonnage.

An optimized hull design and energy-saving devices further increase efficiency, according Sallaum.

To accommodate its growing fleet, Sallaum Terminal Antwerp recently completed a $23.5 million (€20 million) expansion.

Capacity has been increased from 10,000 to 17,000 CEU with a new multi-level Parkhouse and upgraded berth infrastructure, enabling four RoRo vessels to be handled simultaneously.

Additional facilities for pre-delivery inspection, breakbulk handling, warehousing, and intermodal connections ensure faster and more reliable services for OEMs.

The Ocean Breeze is the first of six LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to join the Sallaum Lines fleet by 2027, adding over 45,000 CEU in capacity and strengthening Sallaum Lines’ position among the top global RoRo carriers.

Supported by the expanded Antwerp hub, these vessels are part of Sallaum’s global green logistics network. The company is also preparing to implement shore power connections and solar energy systems at its terminal, reinforcing its 2030 net-zero ambition.

“The Ocean Breeze is not just about capacity, but about shaping a cleaner, more resilient supply chain for the decades ahead.

“Our customers demand scale, sustainability, and reliability: the Ocean Breeze proves we can deliver all three. More than a vessel, it represents a new chapter in automotive logistics, preparing us for the next wave of vehicle flows between Asia, Europe, and beyond,” said Natalie Sallaum, Chief Relationship Officer of Sallaum Lines.