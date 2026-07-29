Sallaum Lines Orders LNG Dual-Fuel PCTC From China

Sallaum Lines has ordered an 8,600-car equivalent unit (CEU) pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China Merchants Shipyard, with an option for a second vessel, expanding its newbuilding program as it prepares for long-term growth in the global vehicle carrier market.

The LNG dual-fuel, ammonia-ready vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2029 and follows a separate order announced earlier this month for two firm 8,600-CEU PCTCs, with options for two more, at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry.

The latest order increases Sallaum Lines' newbuilding program to nine vessels, with a combined value exceeding $850 million. The program comprises four vessels already delivered, one due for delivery in August 2026, one in December 2026, and three scheduled for delivery in 2029.

The new vessel will be capable of transporting passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, heavy rolling equipment and project cargo, supporting the company's operations across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

According to Sallaum Lines, the vessel will operate on LNG or conventional marine fuels and will be built with an ammonia-ready design to facilitate a future conversion as alternative marine fuels become commercially available.

“Only weeks after our 2+2 order at Xiamen Shipbuilding, we are pleased to confirm an additional One+One 8,600 CEU vessel. This shows the momentum behind our fleet renewal programme and our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the PCTC market.

“The automotive logistics market is changing. Customers need capacity, reliability, flexibility, and a clear environmental direction from their shipping partners. With this new building programme, we are investing in all of these areas. The new vessel will be LNG dual-fuel and ammonia-ready, giving us a practical solution for today and future readiness for tomorrow. This is how we believe modern fleet development should be done: with scale, discipline, and flexibility,” said Hasan Sallaum, Managing Director of Sallaum Lines.