Sallaum Takes Delivery of LNG Dual-Fueled Car Carrier Newbuild Pair

Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of two new Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), the MV Ocean Express and MV Ocean Navigator, in the largest single-day milestone of its Ocean Class fleet expansion program.

The vessels were built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) and are registered under the Cyprus flag.

Each vessel has a cargo capacity of 7,400 car equivalent units (CEU) across 13 cargo decks and is designed to transport passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, SUVs, rolling machinery and oversized project cargo.

The vessels offer maximum vehicle height and width clearances of 5.4 meters and 13.5 meters, respectively, and are equipped with LNG fuel storage systems designed to support long-range operations.

Both vessels are powered by LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems and incorporate energy-efficiency technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants while meeting operational requirements for deep-sea shipping.

The two vessels join MV Ocean Breeze, MV Ocean Explorer and MV Ocean Legacy in the company's Ocean Class fleet and will enter commercial service immediately following delivery.

"Welcoming two additional vessels into our fleet on the same day is a milestone we are immensely proud of. The Ocean Class vessels reflect the resilience, vision, and values that have guided Sallaum Lines since its inception. They are a testament to our belief in building a company that is prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future," said Ibrahim Sallaum, founder of Sallaum Lines.

Sallaum Lines expects the delivery of the two vessels to help address capacity constraints that have limited its ability to meet growing customer demand in recent years.

The company said it completed eight sailings from the Far East to Europe in 2026 and is planning to launch a dedicated China-Europe service in 2027.

"The delivery of these vessels also reinforces our confidence in the long-term potential of the China-Europe trade corridor and our commitment to investing in the services and infrastructure required to support our customers as global trade continues to evolve," added Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines.