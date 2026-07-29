Samsung Heavy, Conrad Shipyard Get ABS Nod for LNG Bunkering ATB Design

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Conrad Shipyard for the basic design of a 12,000-cubic-metre LNG bunkering articulated tug-barge (ATB) planned for construction in the United States.

The approval follows a memorandum of understanding between SHI and Conrad Shipyard to jointly develop and build LNG bunkering ATBs. ABS said it completed design reviews based on its class rules and applicable statutory requirements.

The project is among the first initiatives announced through the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC), a bilateral platform established in Washington, D.C., to strengthen cooperation between the South Korean and U.S. shipbuilding industries.

“LNG bunkering infrastructure has an important role to play in the evolving energy landscape, and this project is a step toward expanding that capacity in the U.S. ABS has deep experience supporting LNG bunkering projects and is pleased to bring that to this project with SHI and Conrad Shipyard,” said Joshua Divin, Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development at ABS.

“We are pleased to participate in this U.S. LNG bunkering project by leveraging Samsung Heavy Industries’ extensive LNG bunkering technologies and experience. We will continue to work closely with Conrad Shipyard to ensure the successful completion of the project,” said Sung An Choi, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Heavy Industries.

“This achievement reflects Conrad's commitment to combining proven shipbuilding expertise with innovative engineering and strong strategic partnerships. By collaborating with global technology leaders while building capability here in the United States, we continue to strengthen American shipbuilding and advance practical solutions for the evolving needs of the maritime industry,” added Cecil Hernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conrad Shipyard.