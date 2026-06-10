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Thursday, June 11, 2026

Samsung Heavy Enlists GTT for LNG Carrier Pair Tank Designs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 10, 2026

(Credit: GTT)

(Credit: GTT)

GTT has secured an order from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, on behalf of a Greek ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2029.

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