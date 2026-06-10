Samsung Heavy Enlists GTT for LNG Carrier Pair Tank Designs

GTT has secured an order from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, on behalf of a Greek ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2029.