Samsung Heavy Industries Acquires Shipbuilding Industry First ISO Certifications

Samsung Heavy Industries has acquired the International Organization for Standardization's 'Compliance Management System (ISO 37301)' and 'Anti-Corruption Management System (ISO 37001)' certification from Lloyd's Register (LRQA), claiming a first in the shipbuilding industry.

ISO 37301 and 37001 are international certifications that are awarded by strictly evaluating the systematic management of a company's compliance management and anti-corruption management system. Samsung Heavy Industries has been internationally recognized for operating a compliance policy, risk response system, and anti-corruption system that meets global standards across all management activities, including purchasing.

Since 2019, the company has been continuously improving its compliance program through an external professional organisation and carrying out compliance risk prevention activities, such as providing customised compliance training for each position and job to all employees.

Jin-taek Jeong, CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries, said, “With this integrated certification, Samsung Heavy Industries’ efforts and capabilities for compliance and ethical management have been internationally recognized.” He added, “We will continue to enhance the reliability of compliance with customers and stakeholders and maintain compliance management at a global level.

“We will strengthen ESG management by establishing a culture,” he said.



