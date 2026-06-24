Samsung Heavy Orders LNG Carrier Tanks from GTT

GTT has secured an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of three new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, on behalf of an American ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m3. T

he tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first and second quarters of 2029.