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Friday, June 26, 2026

Samsung Heavy Orders LNG Carrier Tanks from GTT

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 24, 2026

(Credit: GTT)

(Credit: GTT)

GTT has secured an order from the shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of three new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, on behalf of an American ship-owner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m3. T

he tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first and second quarters of 2029.

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