San Diego Hosts the 99th International Propeller Club Convention

This September, the 99th International Propeller Club Convention comes to San Diego. Hosted by the Propeller Club Port of San Diego (PCSD), part of a worldwide network of more than 80 Clubs, the Convention will bring maritime professionals and industry leaders from across the United States and around the world together to discuss the challenges, opportunities and innovations shaping the future of the maritime industry.

Centered around the theme, "Advancing Maritime Excellence: Where Tradition Meets Innovation," the program will focus on some of the industry's most pressing topics, including global maritime workforce and talent development; maritime infrastructure, shipbuilding and industrial capacity; and maritime innovation, technology and digital transformation. Attendees will also have an opportunity to experience San Diego's maritime community firsthand through a port and shipyard tour, industry networking events, and a reception aboard the USS Midway Museum.

For San Diego, hosting the Convention is also an opportunity to showcase a side of the region that many outside the maritime industry rarely see. Welders, electricians, engineers, fabricators, mechanics, logistics professionals, marine service providers and countless other skilled workers make up a maritime community that many San Diegans may never realize exists in their own backyard.

Shipbuilding and ship repair alone support approximately 14,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region and account for more than $1.25 billion in payroll. The six major shipyards — Austal USA, BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, Continental Maritime, General Dynamics NASSCO, Marine Group Boat Works and Nielsen Beaumont Marine — anchor an extensive network of subcontractors, suppliers and small businesses supporting commercial and U.S. Navy operations. Cargo and cruise operations, recreational boating, commercial fishing, logistics and marine services add to the diversity of the region's maritime economy.

The 99th International Propeller Club Convention will be held at the InterContinental San Diego September 22-25, 2026. Registration is open to maritime professionals, business leaders, government representatives, educators, students and others interested in the future of the maritime industry.