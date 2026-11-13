The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the landmark Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) with a special stakeholder meeting and harbor tour of the entire San Pedro Bay port complex aboard El Escudo, Harbor Breeze’s new zero-emission excursion vessel, on Wednesday Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

First adopted in 2006 and last updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future, while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy.

Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 90% for diesel particulate matter, 71% for nitrogen oxides, and 98% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases (GHG) from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP.

The document calls for the Ports to reduce GHG 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

Boat tour attendees will meet at Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington, CA 90744 no later than 9:15 a.m.

Due to limited capacity, interested parties must register here. Vessel loading and unloading is not wheelchair accessible at Banning’s Landing and will require participants to use a small set of stairs get on and off of the boat. If you will be unable to board the vessel at this location due to a physical ailment, indicate this via the registration form at least one week before the event to arrange alternate accommodations.

Limited free parking is available at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade parking lot next to Banning’s Landing Community Center. Street parking will also be available.