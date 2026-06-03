Sandmeyer Steel Announces Leadership Transition

Sandmeyer Steel Company, a producer of stainless steel, nickel alloy, and titanium plate products, has appointed R. Paul Sandmeyer, III as President and Chief Operating Officer.

This appointment marks the transition to fourth- generation family leadership as the company enters its 75th year.

Paul succeeds a distinguished family legacy of leadership. His great- grandfather and company founder, the late Paul C. Sandmeyer, his grandfather, the late Ronald P. Sandmeyer, Sr., and his father, Ronald P. Sandmeyer, Jr., all previously served as President of the company.

Paul joined Sandmeyer Steel Company 12 years ago and most recently served as Executive Vice President. During his tenure, he has played an important leadership role in supporting the company’s continued growth, strengthening customer relationships, and advancing operational excellence.

“After 45 years with the company, including serving as President and CEO since 1997, this is both a proud professional and personal moment for me,” said Ronald P. Sandmeyer, Jr., Chief Executive Officer. “Having worked alongside Paul over the past 12 years, I have tremendous confidence in his leadership, his deep understanding of our business, and his commitment to the values, people, and customer relationships that have defined our company for generations.”

As part of the leadership transition, Ron will step back from day-to-day operating responsibilities while continuing to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In that role, he will remain actively involved in the company’s strategic direction, governance, long-term planning and external relationships.

As Sandmeyer Steel Company enters its next chapter, this leadership transition underscores the company’s continued commitment to its longstanding values, independent family ownership, and the employee, customer, and supplier partnerships that have driven its success for more than seven decades.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as President and continue our family’s legacy,” said Paul Sandmeyer. “Our company’s success has always been built on strong relationships, quality products, and the dedication of our employees. I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to serve our customers, invest in our future, and grow together.”



