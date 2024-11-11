Sanmar Delivers Escort Tug to P&O Maritime Logistics

Sanmar has delivered a high-performance, technologically advanced escort tug to long-term client P&O Maritime Logistics.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar, RAstar 2900SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and built at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkiye, the tug has been named P&O Gaynde.

Measuring 29.4m LOA, with a molded breadth of 13.3m, molded depth of 5.5m and design draft of 5.75m, P&O GAYNDE can achieve a minimum of 80 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and minimum of 75 tonnes astern. It can achieve a free running speed ahead of 12 knots and has accommodation for a crew of up to eight.

Sanmar’s Bigaçay Class tugboats are primarily intended for demanding escort operations in exposed areas where exceptional seakeeping capabilities are crucial. They also have full FiFi1 fire-fighting capability.

P&O Maritime Logistics, a subsidiary of DP World, manages specialized maritime services across its global portfolio. The addition of the P&O Gaynde reflects the company’s ongoing investment in eco-friendly, high-performing vessels as it meets IMO Tier III emission standards.

This latest delivery brings to number of Sanmar-built tugs in its fleet to eight, in a relationship dating back to 2013. In 2013 and 2014 respectively Sanmar delivered two Bakirçay series ASD tugboats named Bulani and Sereia to P&O in Mozambique.

In 2015, Sanmar delivered a Bogaçay Series ASD tugboat named Shaheen 2020 to the United Arab Emirates, and in 2018, Doğançay Series twin screw tugboat named Egal and in 2020, her sister M Jeex to operate in Somaliland.

The latest deliveries to P&O were for their operations in Dominican Republic. Sanmar delivered two tugs in 2023, ASD tug P&O Carey and ATD tug P&O Manati.

P&O Maritime Logistics has another tug, P&O Asia still to be delivered.



