Sanmar Delivers Ninth Tugboat to P&O Maritime Logistics

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered its ninth tugboat to global marine services provider P&O Maritime Logistics.

P&O took deliver of its first Sanmar-built tugboat in 2013. Since then, Sanmar has delivered eight more tugs that have gone on to serve in ports around the world.

The latest vessel has been named AL FATH by its new owners.

Based on the RAmparts 2200 design developed by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., the Sırapınar Class are compact sister vessels to Sanmar’s Boğacay Class tugs. With a 2-meter reduction in length, they maintain performance and maneuverability, powered by Caterpillar main engines coupled to Schottel Z-drives.

Measuring 22.4 meters in length, with a 10.84 meter beam, 4.4 meter molded depth and approximate navigational draft of 4.89 meters, ALFATH achieves a bollard pull of 50 tons and a free running speed of 12 knots. Designed for efficient low-manning operation, the Sırapınar Class features advanced machinery automation systems and is known for handling, seakeeping and stability.

P&O Maritime Logistics, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, provides offshore, cargo transport and port services in the energy, oil & gas, renewables and port and bulk modality sectors.

The most recent deliveries before AL FATH were the powerful 80ton bollard RAstar 2900SX design tugs, P&O GAYNDE and P&O ASIA. While AL FATH and vessels such as P&O GAYNDE and P&O ASIA, are very different vessels, both deliver tailored solutions that reflect the P&O Maritime Logistics service offering.