Sanmar Delivers 16th Tug to SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a new Bogaçay Class tugboat to SAAM Towage, increasing the number of SANMAR-built vessels operating within the company's fleet to 16.

Renamed SAAM HUNABKU, the new tug is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKIl design developed exclusively for SANMAR by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. Following her handover at Sanmar Shipyards on July 14, 2026, the vessel will begin operations at Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala. The closing for the sale of SAAM HUNABKU was completed at Sanmar Shipyards, where Sanmar Shipyards Commercial Director Rughan Çivgin met with Harry Nadle, director of SAAM Towage Guatemala, and Pablo Cáceres, Innovation and Newbuilds Director at SAAM Towage.

Designed for demanding port operations, SAAM HUNABKU is powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 kW and fully compliant with IMO Tier Ill emissions standards. The tug delivers more than 80 tons of bollard pull and a free-running speed of 12.5 knots, ensuring efficient and reliable ship-handling services for ocean-going vessels.

SAAM HUNABKU has an overall length of 24.4 meters, a moulded beam of 12.0 meters, a least moulded depth of 4.5 meters, and a navigational draft of 5.45 meters. To ensure versatility and crew comfort during demanding port operations, the vessel is fully equipped with FiFi-1 firefighting capability and features comfortable accommodations designed for a crew of six, along with one additional berth.

The latest delivery supports SAAM Towage's ongoing fleet renewal program across the Americas while reflecting the continued growth of a partnership that has evolved steadily since 2018.