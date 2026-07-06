Sanmar Delivers Tugboats to SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered two tugboats to SAAM Towage, a pair of IMO Tier Ill-compliant vessels were recently handed over to SAAM Towage representatives at Sanmar Shipyards' Altinova facilities in Türkiye following sea trials. Renamed SAAM CARANCHO and SAAM KANAN, the tugboats will be deployed in Chile and Mexico respectively.

With these latest deliveries, the number of Sanmar-built tugboats operating within the SAAM Towage fleet has increased to 15.

SAAM CARANCHO is a Bigaçay Class escort tug based on the RAstar 2900SX design developed for Sanmar by Robert Allan Ltd. Capable of delivering 80 tons of bollard pull and achieving a free-running speed of 12 knots, the vessel has been specifically designed for escort operations in exposed waters. Powered by twin CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 kW, the tug is also equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability.

SAAM KANAN is a Bogaçay Class tug based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKIl design by Robert Allan Ltd. Also powered by twin CAT 3516E main engines delivering 2,350 <W each, the highly maneuverable twin Z-drive vessel is designed to provide efficient and reliable ship-handling services in busy port environments. The tug is equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability and combines operational efficiency with advanced environmental performance.