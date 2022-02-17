Sanmar, Schottel Ink Deal on RAL Sirapinar Class

Sanmar Shipyards and Schottel signed a second framework agreement which makes Schottel the exclusive supplier of thrusters for the upgraded Robert Allan tug design of the Sirapinar class which is now able to deliver up to 60 tons of bollard pull.

“Our Sirapinar series will be very flexible in addressing the different needs of our customers. At the same time, we want to guarantee the equally high level of propulsion technology for any desired performance. Therefore, we decided to equip them exclusively with Schottel RudderPropellers types SRP 340, SRP 360 FP or SRP 430 FP offering bollard pulls of 40 to around 60 tons,” said Sanmar Shipyards Engineering Director Hakan Tunç.