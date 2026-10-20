Sanmar Shipyards Delivers New Escort Tug to Med Tugs

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a new escort tug to the Greek joint venture SVS, comprising Vernicos Scafi, Spanopoulos and Lyboussakis, as part of its ongoing relationship with Med Tugs. The tug will operate at the Port of Piraeus, providing essential ship-handling and escort services.

Built as BIGAÇAY XIX at SANMAR in Türkiye and renamed SVS Ill by her new owners, the tug is based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR RAstar 2900S design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Relatively compact and highly maneuverable, the ASD tug features a unique sponsoned hull form, proven through model and full-scale testing to significantly enhance escort towing and seakeeping performance. The design is particularly suited to demanding escort operations in exposed waters, where exceptional seakeeping capabilities are essential.

Powered by two CAT 3516E main engines meeting IMO Tier Ill emissions standards, SVS Ill delivers a bollard pull of over 80 tons and achieves a free-running speed of 13.5 knots. The tug is also equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability, combining powerful performance with environmentally responsible operation.

The RAstar 2900SX design has been developed to meet the demands of modern harbor towage and escort operations, providing the power, maneuverability and operational stability required to assist large commercial vessels safely and efficiently.

SVS Ill joins the fleet operated by the Greek consortium, whose partners provide ship-handling and maritime safety services across Greek ports. Its arrival will support operations at Piraeus, one of the Mediterranean's major maritime hubs, while contributing to the consortium's efforts to strengthen its operational capabilities.