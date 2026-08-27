Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Second Tugboat to Ultratug

Sanmar celebrated the delivery of a second tugboat to Ultratug, a leading operator in the Americas, at a special ceremony held at its Altinova Shipyard on August 11, 2026.

The tug, UT AMAZONAS, will operate in Colombia and is the sister vessel to UT PATZCUARO, the first tug that Sanmar built for Ultratug, which was delivered just a few months ago and is now operating in Mexico.

Guests of honor from Ultratug Colombia at the ceremony were Silvia Herrera, Country Manager of Ultratug Colombia; Cristian Franco, Fleet and Operations Manager, Colombia; and José Morales, Maintenance Engineer, Colombia. They were welcomed by Ali Gürün, Vice Chairman & CEO of Sanmar Shipyards, Ipek Gürün, Director of Corporate Strategy at Sanmar, Selin Seven, Governance Processes Manager at Sanmar and Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director, along with other directors.

Like its sister, UT AMAZONAS is one of Sanmar's Bogaçay Class tugboats, based on the proven RAmparts 2400SX-MKIl design developed exclusively for Sanmar by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The tug is powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing a minimum of 2,200 kW at 1,600 rpm and a complying with IMO Tier III emissions standards.

The tug's environmental credentials are further enhanced by CAT selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, designed to reduce NOx emissions from its diesel engines. A high level of automation also helps maximize operational efficiency.

UT AMAZONAS achieves at least 75 tons of bollard pull over the stern and a free-running speed of 12.5 knots. UT AMAZONAS has an overall length of 24.4 meters, a moulded beam of 12.0 meters, a least moulded depth of 4.5 meters and a navigational draft of approximately 5.45 meters.

Fitted with Kongsberg US 255S P30 FP azimuth thrusters and deck equipment including a TW-E 250 kN forward towing winch and a DTH 90-135P aft towing hook, UT AMAZONAS also has FiFi 1 firefighting capability.

Crew comfort is enhanced by soundproofing measures, with high-grade accommodation provided for a crew of up to eight in two single-berth deck cabins for the captain and chief engineer and three double cabins below deck for the crew.