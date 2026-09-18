Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Seventh Tug to H. Schramm Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered NICO, a powerful and versatile new tug designed for both harbour ship-handling and towing operations, to German operator H. Schramm Towage.

The latest delivery is the seventh SANMAR-built tug to join the H. Schramm Towage fleet, continuing a relationship between the two companies that dates back to 2005.

Known as DELICAY XVIII during construction in Türkiye, the tug has been renamed NICO by H. Schramm Towage and will join the company’s tug fleet, supporting a wide range of towage and ship-handling operations in German ports and coastal waters.

NICO is based on the TRAktor-Z 2500SX design, developed exclusively for SANMAR by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. Powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 kW at 1,800 rpm and fully compliant with IMO Tier III emissions standards, the tug combines high performance with advanced environmental credentials.

Designed to perform a range of duties, from harbour ship-handling to towing operations, NICO delivers 80 tonnes of bollard pull and achieves a free-running speed of 12.5 knots, providing the power and versatility required for demanding operations.

The twin Z-drive tug, configured as a tractor tug, has an overall length of 25.3 meters, a moulded beam of 12 meters and a least moulded depth of 4.55 meters.

NICO is also equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability and provides accommodation for a crew of up to six.

With NICO joining sister tugs SÖNKE and BO, H. Schramm Towage now operates a trio of sister azimuth tractor tugs from SANMAR's successful DELICAY series.

The contract for NICO was signed at the TugTechnology Conference and Exhibition in Antwerp in May 2025.