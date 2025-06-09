Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Tug to Buksér og Berging

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered an environmentally responsible tugboat to Buksérog Berging.

Based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design, exclusively developed in collaboration with Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., the vessel was originally constructed as Boğaçay LXV and has been renamed BOSS by her new owners. Designed for maneuverability, operational efficiency, and all-weather reliability, BOSS measures 24.40 meters in length, with a molded beam of 12 meters, a least molded depth of 4.5 meters, and a navigational draft of approximately 5.45 meters. Delivering a bollard pull of 75 tons and achieving a free-running speed of 12 knots, the tug accommodates up to six crew members in conditions designed for maximum comfort and efficiency during demanding year-round operations.

BOSS is set to operate in Stavanger, one of Norway’s most vital and challenging ports, renowned for its pivotal role in the energy sector and offshore industries. The tug’s advanced capabilities are tailored to ensure safe and efficient harbor towage and escort operations amidst Stavanger’s harsh weather conditions and high maritime traffic.

A technological highlight of BOSS is the integration of Sanmar’s first Integrated Bridge System (IBS) in the tugboat sector. This architecture consolidates all navigation, communication, and control systems into a unified, streamlined interface, providing captains and chief engineers with enhanced situational awareness and operational command. The system is engineered to set new standards for safety, efficiency, and sustainability in modern tug operations. Scope of bridge electronics and bridge lay-out has been closely worked and integrated between Sanmar, Bukser og Bergingand Marine Technologies (MT).

Complementing the IBS, BOSS is fitted with additional bridge features designed to enhance operational performance, including a 180-degree rotating operator chair, optimizing visibility and control during both ahead and astern maneuvers.

BOSS fully complies with the latest IMO Tier III emissions standards, aligning with Sanmar’s vision for a more sustainable maritime future. Further enhancing its operational versatility and safety, the tug is equipped with high-performance towing and tugger winches, tow pins, a stern roller, and a deck crane, ensuring efficient and secure towing operations across a wide range of demanding tasks.