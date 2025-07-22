Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Tug for Greek Owner

SANMAR delivered a new escort tug to Greek operator NEMECA to join its fleet of tugboat proving services in the ports of Piraeus, Thessaloniki, Corfu and Kavala.



Named GAIA by its new owners, the tug is based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR RAstar 2900SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and is the first tug that SANMAR has built for a Greek client.



NEMECA provides harbour towage, open sea towage and salvage services and can also provide vessels for anchor handling, rig moves and supply duties.



GAIA has the advantage of the unique sponsored hull form designed for SANMAR’s Bigaçay range of ASD tugs which has been proven to significantly enhance escort towing and seakeeping performance, particularly in exposed areas, where exceptional seakeeping capabilities are crucial.



With an overall length of 29.4m, molded beam of 13.3m and molded depth of 5.5m, GAIA is powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 kW at 1,800 rpm and can achieve an impressive bollard pull of 82 tons.



It has high-standard accommodation for a crew of up to 10 and comes with Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability.