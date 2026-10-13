Sanmar Shipyards, NEMECA Sign BOĞAÇAY Tug Contract

Sanmar Shipyards has signed a contract with Greek towage operator NEMECA for the construction of a new BOĞAÇAY Class tugboat. The agreement for BOĞAÇAY XCVII was signed in Piraeus, Greece on October 6, 2026, marking a milestone in NEMECA's strategic expansion and fleet modernization in the Mediterranean region.

This latest order builds on the strong working relationship established between the two maritime leaders following Sanmar's delivery of GAIA, a RAstar 2900SX Class 82 tons bollard pull escort tug, to NEMECA in 2025.

The new vessel is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX-MKIl design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

BOĞAÇAY XCVII features an overall length of 24.4 meters, a beam of 12.0 meters, a depth of 4.5 meters, and a maximum operational draft of 5.45 meters. The tug is ready for future IMO Tier Ill compliance with her twin CAT 3516E main engines generating 2,350 kW each. Delivering a bollard pull of 80+ tons and a free-running speed of 13 knots, she is being built for demanding ship-handling, terminal, and escort operations. The vessel is equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities and provides modern accommodation for up to six crew members.